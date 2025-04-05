2025 College Basketball Crown highlights: UCF-Villanova, Nebraska advances
The College Basketball Crown continues Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with two semifinal matchups.
Currently on FOX, UCF is facing Villanova, with the winner playing Nebraska in the championship on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Earlier, the Huskers took down Boise State by double digits to punch their ticket to the title game.
Here are the highlights!
UCF went on a 5-0 run to start, but Villanova pulled within one point early in the first half after some tough buckets.
Stay tuned for updates.
Nebraska tops Boise State, 79-69, to advance to title game
Boise State started strong, cashing in for the first 3 of the day to open the scoring. The Broncos never trailed until the 4:51-minute mark in the first half, when Nebraska took its first lead, 29-27.
After that, the Huskers started firing on all cylinders and took a six-point lead into halftime, 39-33.
It was an immediate back-and-forth battle to start the second half, as both teams made buckets right out of the gate. Nebraska had the slight edge and continued to build its lead with one big play after another.
In the end, Nebraska was able to keep the momentum on its side and cruised to a 10-point win.
-
-
