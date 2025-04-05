College Basketball
2025 College Basketball Crown highlights: UCF-Villanova, Nebraska advances
College Basketball

2025 College Basketball Crown highlights: UCF-Villanova, Nebraska advances

Updated Apr. 5, 2025 5:02 p.m. ET

The College Basketball Crown continues Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with two semifinal matchups.

Currently on FOX, UCF is facing Villanova, with the winner playing Nebraska in the championship on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Earlier, the Huskers took down Boise State by double digits to punch their ticket to the title game.

Here are the highlights!

ADVERTISEMENT

UCF went on a 5-0 run to start, but Villanova pulled within one point early in the first half after some tough buckets.

Stay tuned for updates.

Nebraska tops Boise State, 79-69, to advance to title game

Boise State started strong, cashing in for the first 3 of the day to open the scoring. The Broncos never trailed until the 4:51-minute mark in the first half, when Nebraska took its first lead, 29-27.

After that, the Huskers started firing on all cylinders and took a six-point lead into halftime, 39-33. 

It was an immediate back-and-forth battle to start the second half, as both teams made buckets right out of the gate. Nebraska had the slight edge and continued to build its lead with one big play after another.

In the end, Nebraska was able to keep the momentum on its side and cruised to a 10-point win.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Nebraska Cornhuskers
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'It's a full-circle moment': Inside Bruce Pearl and Todd Golden's special bond

'It's a full-circle moment': Inside Bruce Pearl and Todd Golden's special bond

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes