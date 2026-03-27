College Basketball
2025-26 Men's Elite 8 Odds: Spreads, Lines, What to Know for all 4 Games
College Basketball

2025-26 Men's Elite 8 Odds: Spreads, Lines, What to Know for all 4 Games

Updated Mar. 27, 2026 12:51 a.m. ET

Some familiar names are making up this season's Elite 8

Let's check out the odds for the men's Elite 8 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 27, as well as what to know about each game.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 3 Illinois

Spread: Illinois -6.5
Moneyline: Illinois -290, Iowa +235
O/U: 139.5

What to know: For a second straight game, Iowa will take on a Big Ten foe, after the Hawkeyes upset 4-seed Nebraska in the Sweet 16. Upset has been the name of the game for Iowa so far, considering it defeated 1-seed and defending champion Florida in the Round of 32. Can the Hawkeyes make it three underdog wins in a row? The two teams faced off once in the regular season, with Illinois winning 75-69 on Iowa's home floor. In terms of the Sweet 16, Illinois had what could be considered the more impressive win — a double-digit victory over 2-seed Houston. 

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 1 Arizona

Spread: Arizona -6.5
Moneyline: Arizona -270, Purdue +220
O/U: 152.5

What to know: This will be a battle of one team that was a national title favorite during the preseason (Purdue), and one that became a national title favorite as the season went along (Arizona). In truth, Purdue didn't have a great regular season, suffering eight losses prior to the Big Ten Tournament. However, an impressive run to a Big Ten Tournament championship — including a win over Michigan in the title game — vaulted the Boilermakers to a 2-seed. Now, the Boilermakers get Arizona, which won the Big 12 Tournament title and put a hurtin' on Arkansas in the Sweet 16. Will the Wildcats be too much for Purdue to handle?

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Tennessee/ISU vs. Michigan/Alabama

Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD

MSU/UConn vs. Duke/St. John's

Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: Ranking the Sweet 16 Matchups

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: Ranking the Sweet 16 Matchups

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes