2025-26 Men's Elite 8 Odds: Spreads, Lines, What to Know for all 4 Games

Some familiar names are making up this season's Elite 8.

Let's check out the odds for the men's Elite 8 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 27, as well as what to know about each game.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 3 Illinois

Spread: Illinois -6.5

Moneyline: Illinois -290, Iowa +235

O/U: 139.5

What to know: For a second straight game, Iowa will take on a Big Ten foe, after the Hawkeyes upset 4-seed Nebraska in the Sweet 16. Upset has been the name of the game for Iowa so far, considering it defeated 1-seed and defending champion Florida in the Round of 32. Can the Hawkeyes make it three underdog wins in a row? The two teams faced off once in the regular season, with Illinois winning 75-69 on Iowa's home floor. In terms of the Sweet 16, Illinois had what could be considered the more impressive win — a double-digit victory over 2-seed Houston.

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 1 Arizona

Spread: Arizona -6.5

Moneyline: Arizona -270, Purdue +220

O/U: 152.5

What to know: This will be a battle of one team that was a national title favorite during the preseason (Purdue), and one that became a national title favorite as the season went along (Arizona). In truth, Purdue didn't have a great regular season, suffering eight losses prior to the Big Ten Tournament. However, an impressive run to a Big Ten Tournament championship — including a win over Michigan in the title game — vaulted the Boilermakers to a 2-seed. Now, the Boilermakers get Arizona, which won the Big 12 Tournament title and put a hurtin' on Arkansas in the Sweet 16. Will the Wildcats be too much for Purdue to handle?

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Tennessee/ISU vs. Michigan/Alabama

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

MSU/UConn vs. Duke/St. John's

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD