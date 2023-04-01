College Basketball 2023 March Madness Final Four live updates: Sanogo, UConn leading Miami Updated Apr. 1, 2023 10:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Tradition and success are interwoven into the fabric of Connecticut basketball, especially over the past three decades as the program has ascended from a Big East powerhouse into a national one. Never has that been more apparent than this weekend in Houston as the Huskies – the lone familiar face on March Madness’ grand stage amid a sea of three first-time participants in the Final Four – seek out their fifth national title.

On the other end of the spectrum is Miami, a program that once had to restart its men’s basketball program in the mid-80’s but has thrived in the role of the underdog to reach historic heights the past two years. Head coach Jim Larrañaga knows plenty about upsets against UConn too, having knocked them off as part of George Mason’s historic run 17 years ago. These ‘Canes are far more talented though and capable of winning it all this year.

Follow our live updates and analysis from NRG Stadium below.

No. 5 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 4 UConn

4:17 - That perfectly-timed under-eight timeout may have been a masterclass in adjustments by Dan Hurley as UConn has regained control of this one and hit their largest lead of the night. The Huskies are on an 8-0 run over nearly four minutes and have held Miami to 0-of-8 from the field across this scoring drought. Adama Sanogo remains a burst of energy every time he’s on the floor and his game-high 13 points and five rebounds might even be underselling his impact. Big man Donovan Clingan has contributed some excellent minutes as well.

4:19 - Denied! Nijel Pack drove to the hoop, but UConn center Donovan Clingan had other plans that didn't involve Miami closing the gap.

7:40 - Miami is just so tough, never rattled regardless what the score reads. They’re shooting just 30% for the game, but they’ve cut UConn’s lead to two by forcing turnovers and getting out on the break. Toss in keeping things even on the boards and Dan Hurley will need to make some adjustments of his own amid this little wobble by the Huskies.

7:58 - In the blink of an eye, things were knotted up at 19-all, but UConn remained laser focused and quickly regained the lead late in the frame.

10:21 - Miami continued to settle into a rhythm as the first half went on, closing the gap and shrinking UConn's lead to three points with this monster dunk.

11:20 - Despite falling behind early, the Canes had absolutely no quit in them. Exhibit A:

11:41 - At the under 12 timeout, it’s pretty easy to find the difference in this one as UConn has gone 4-of-7 from 3-point range while forcing a tough shot at every turn on the other end. Miami has made just three baskets (3-of-15 shooting) and Jim Larrañaga has already subbed off big man Norchad Omier to create some better spacing — playing Jordan Miller at the five much like he did in the comeback over Texas back in Kansas City.

13:47 - UConn extended its lead to double digits, 14-4, after a big 3-point splash from Huskies guard Tristen Newton.

15:46 — There is still a long ways to go, but it seems like we’re bound to get a reference or two to Michael Jordan’s flu game from 26 years ago with UConn guard Jordan Hawkins battling a stomach bug before this Final Four game against Miami.

Hawkins kicked off the Huskies’ scoring with a 3-pointer on the first trip down the floor and seemed to still have plenty of burst in snagging a rebound. However, it's the play of Adama Sanogo that has been the story early, coming into tonight without a single 3 in the tournament (and just one in the last 11 games), and knocking down both of his attempts from behind the arc. If he’s feeling his shot like that, this one could be a long night for the Hurricanes.

16:56 - With momentum on their side, the Huskies quickly jumped out to a 9-0 lead, capped off by this 3-pointer from star forward Adama Sanogo. The 6-foot-9 big man is FOX Sports' top player to watch in this Final Four.

19:46 - Stomach bug? No problem! UConn's Jordan Hawkins kicked off the scoring in this one, sinking a 3-pointer with ease to put the Huskies up 3-0 right out of the gate.

PREGAME SCENE

UConn standout Jordan Hawkins missed the team's practice on Friday and was isolated from his teammates after dealing with an illness.

The sharp-shooting guard is expected to start for the Huskies tonight.

The UConn men's basketball team travel with a poster board displaying the NCAA Tournament championship trophy, which serves as a reminder to the team what the ultimate goal is.

As the NCAA Tournament progressed and the Hurricanes kept winning, fans across the country began to take notice.

Miami senior Jordan Miller scored 27 points while shooting 100 percent from the field and connecting on 100 percent of his free throws in the Hurricanes' Elite Eight win over Texas. He became the first player to accomplish such a feat since Christian Laettner did it for Duke in their 1992 Elite Eight game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Laettner FaceTimed Miller to congratulate him on his accomplishment.

