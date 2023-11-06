College Basketball 2023-24 Wooden Award odds: Zach Edey, Hunter Dickinson in two-man race Updated Dec. 5, 2023 12:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As fans navigate the early excitement of the college basketball season, the anticipation surrounding the coveted Wooden Player of the Year award is intensifying.

Purdue center and reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey is the clear front-runner to secure the prestigious honor again.

Edey's odds, which were +210 just last week, have moved slightly to +160 after his outstanding performance in the Maui Invitational. The Boilermakers are now the new unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the country, which certainly helps the big man's chances of winning the award.

Let's dive into the list of true contenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

2023-24 JOHN WOODEN AWARD ODDS: *

Zach Edey, Purdue: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas : +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Kyle Filipowski, Duke : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tyson Walker , Michigan State : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Trey Alexander, Creighton: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Donovan Clingan , UConn : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Tyler Kolek , Marquette : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

* odds as of 12/5/2023

As of now, even though it's early in the season, the race is between two 7-foot-plus big men in Edey and Dickinson. Both are averaging double-doubles — Edey at 23.7 points and 11.2 rebounds, and Dickinson at 20.9 points and 12.3 rebounds — and both anchor top-five teams in the country, with Kansas at No. 2 and Purdue at No. 4.

In the end, it could come down to team success, and in the Boilermakers' first loss of the season, FOX Sports college basketball reporter John Fanta saw some of Purdue's previous demons rear their ugly head.

"The same issues that arose for the Boilermakers in March Madness came up Friday night in a 92-88 loss against Northwestern," Fanta wrote in his most recent rankings. "Zach Edey scoring 35 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in a game should allow for this Purdue team to win."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest in college basketball – March Madness will be here before we know it!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share