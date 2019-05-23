Trio of Braves home runs downs Giants
- Atlanta Braves
- Austin Riley
- Dansby Swanson
- FOX Sports South
- Freddie Freeman
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- NL West
- San Francisco Giants
-
Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman went back to back before Austin Riley followed with a homer of his own in the Braves' 9-2 rout of the Giants.
