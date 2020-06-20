Mönchengladbach beats Paderborn 3-1, moving into Champions League standing
Video Details
Entering Match Day 33, Mönchengladbach sat one point behind Leverkusen for the 4th and final spot for a Champions League berth. Borussia Mönchengladbach got two goals from Lars Stindl and another from Patrick Herrmann to help put away Paderborn. With the win, accompanied by the Leverkusen loss, Mönchengladbach now enters the final match day in control of their destiny.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.