Video Details

Entering Match Day 33, Mönchengladbach sat one point behind Leverkusen for the 4th and final spot for a Champions League berth. Borussia Mönchengladbach got two goals from Lars Stindl and another from Patrick Herrmann to help put away Paderborn. With the win, accompanied by the Leverkusen loss, Mönchengladbach now enters the final match day in control of their destiny.