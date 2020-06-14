Leverkusen draws with Schalke, sits in final Champions League spot | 2020 Bundesliga Highlights

Schalke's Juan Miranda contested a pass into the box and scored an inadvertant goal for Bayer Leverkusen, evening the score at 1-1 in the 81st minute, resulting in a match draw. Schalke's single goal came on a Daniel Caligiuri penalty kick in the 51st minute on a controversial hand ball.

