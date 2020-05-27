Hertha Berlin deny Leipzig second place with late penalty kick, force 2-2 draw

Video Details

RB Leipzig, trying to climb into second place in the Bundesliga table, went up 2-1 in the second half despite playing with 10 men. However, Hertha Berlin netted a late equalizer via penalty kick to force a 2-2 draw and keep Leipzig from jumping second-place Borussia Dortmund.

More Videos »