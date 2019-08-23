LAFC vs GALAXY: ‘gonna be intense, gonna be a battle’
Video Details
LAFC is looking to get their first El Trafico victory this Sunday. LAFC's Walker Zimmerman and LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic get us even more hyped on the rivalry.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618