The greatest moment in US Soccer history, 20 years later | FULL STORY
20 years ago, on July 10, 1999, Brandi Chastain and the United States Women's National Team captured the hearts of a nation when they beat China in the finals of the Women's World Cup™. That game famously went to penalty kicks, with Chastain scoring the game winner -- and following up with a celebration that became the stuff of legend. Two decades later, she relives that epic moment and tells the story of what happened to her famous sports bra, plus gives a heartfelt message to those she inspired around the world as an icon of women's soccer.
