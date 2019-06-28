World Cup legend Brandi Chastain shares emotional advice to players she inspired
Video Details
Brandi Chastain has been in love with soccer since the moment she touched a ball. Her legendary penalty kick in 1999 spread that love to a generation -- both in the United States and around the world. 20 years later, Chastain reflects on her legacy and shares a special message to the 2019 United States Women's National Team: enjoy this moment, even under such intense pressure.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618