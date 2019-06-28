World Cup legend Brandi Chastain shares emotional advice to players she inspired

Video Details

Brandi Chastain has been in love with soccer since the moment she touched a ball. Her legendary penalty kick in 1999 spread that love to a generation -- both in the United States and around the world. 20 years later, Chastain reflects on her legacy and shares a special message to the 2019 United States Women's National Team: enjoy this moment, even under such intense pressure.

