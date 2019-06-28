The legendary Brandi Chastain relives the greatest Women’s World Cup™ moment ever: her penalty and celebration
20 years ago, Brandi Chastain captured the imagination of a nation with her World Cup-winning penalty kick vs. China. As the United States Women's National Team prepares to try to repeat as champions, Chastain relives her incredible moment, from what was going through her head as she stepped to the spot to her immediate, legendary reaction to scoring the greatest goal in Women's World Cup history.
