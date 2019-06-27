FIFA Women’s World Cup NOW™: Kelly Smith says England made it clear they can win it all
Video Details
Heading into the Women's World Cup™, England was part of a crowded group of favorites. After their dominant performance vs. Norway in the quarterfinals, Kelly Smith believes they're a true contender to win the tournament.
