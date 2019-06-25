Costa Rica nets wild double header to open scoring in battle for Group B vs. Haiti | 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights
Video Details
The ball bounced off multiple heads in the box as Costa Rica found itself up 1-0 early against Haiti in a battle for the top spot in Group B at the Gold Cup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618