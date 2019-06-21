FIFA rules expert Christina Unkel weighs in on growing VAR controversy at Women’s World Cup
Video Details
VAR has been a point of contention at the FIFA Women's World Cup. FIFA rules expert Christina Unkel explains why reviews are taking so long, why goalies must change the way they train, and whether or not international soccer will scale back VAR in the future.
