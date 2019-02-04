Amerikaner Abroad Matchday 20 | 2018-19 Bundesliga Season
Ian Joy, Warren Barton and Jovan Kirovski discuss Tyler Adam's success in the Bundesliga. On matchday 20, the FOX team focuses on Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie.
