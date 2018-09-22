Live your best life by checking out Christian Pulisic’s goal vs. Hoffenheim
Christian Pulisic has scored his first goal of the new Bundesliga season to give Borussia Dortmund 1-1 draw away to Hoffenheim on Saturday.
ANNOUNCER 1: Schmelzer. He finds Marco Reus. It's Marco Reus and Pulisic for 1-1. And the 10 men have got themselves level, against the play, against the odds. It is Pulisic once more who delivers the goods for Borussia Dortmund.
ANNOUNCER 2: And finally, finally, great ideas by combined players. Schmelzer found Reus. Reus finally were able to pass a player, make some distance, and then found an open Pulisic, who is still catching the breath after Grillitsch fell on him. But a good way-- no chance for Bicakcic to stop Reus and then Pulisic risks everything to get in front of Posch. Much needed and much deserved. 1-1.
