COMMENTATOR 1: Welcome to the greatest collective experience that we have as human beings, the World Cup Final, to be contested at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in front of 78,000 fans on a warm, muggy evening between national teams representing France and Croatia.

Couldn't do anything with it. Varane holds it in for Griezmann. Contact there with Brozovic. Free kick in a good position for France.

COMMENTATOR 2: He's frustrated to give that free kick away in this spot.

COMMENTATOR 1: Griezmann swings it in. And the opening goal!

COMMENTATOR 2: One set piece. It comes in from Griezmann. There's bodies in the box, and it takes a wicked deflection here.

COMMENTATOR 1: Bounces down. Vita, a touch. Perisic through traffic has tied the game! Ivan Perisic.

COMMENTATOR 2: The technique here. To move it across, get it out of your feet. And then the laces right through the ball. Then he just rifles this home. Have a look.

COMMENTATOR 1: Antoine Griezmann. In swinger took a dangerous deflection off Perisic. They're arguing for a hand ball, France. It's been given as a goal kick.

COMMENTATOR 2: That's a hand ball. Yep, penalty.

COMMENTATOR 1: Penalty for France given by video assistant referee. Griezmann dances once again. France leads once again.

Now the cross. Griezmann, can he pick it up? His back's to goal. How about Pogba through traffic? Second chance for Pogba!

COMMENTATOR 2: An absolute peach of a strike in the final.

COMMENTATOR 1: In for Kylian Mbappé now. Mbappé!

COMMENTATOR 2: Know the face. This is your next global superstar right here, Kylian Mbappé. 19 years old.

COMMENTATOR 1: Lloris.

COMMENTATOR 2: Oh!

COMMENTATOR 1: Mandzukic put it in.

COMMENTATOR 2: What's he doing?

COMMENTATOR 1: Hold everything. Hold everything.

A final whistle. France have won the World Cup.