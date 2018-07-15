Relive France’s epic FIFA World Cup run in the Pogba Diaries
Video Details
The 2018 FIFA World Cup™ has been an outstanding tournament for France. Relive the journey as Paul Pogba takes you through the squad's epic ride in the Pogba Diaries.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices