- Sweden edge it in a nail-biter versus Switzerland. This match preview is powered by Slack. Sweden versus Switzerland is one of the toughest games to predict in the knockout stages. This one has the potential to be an absolute thriller. Switzerland are a team that have impressed all of us in the tournament so far, scoring five goals in the process and looked very good doing so.

Defensively, though, they are a worry for me. They've conceded in every single game, and now they're missing two key players. Take away Lichtsteiner, take away Schaer, you're missing two massive players who are, defensively, very, very good.

The Swedes are a complete team. They are quick, they are energetic, they also have that presence on set plays. Defensively, however, is what has impressed me most. Two clean sheets out of the three group games. And when you've got Lindelof and Granqvist in the form that they're in right now, it's very difficult for Switzerland to break them down.

Let's not forget that Switzerland's record against Sweden is not a good one at all. I think that trend continues, with Sweden winning it by two goals to one.