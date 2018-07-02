IAN JOY: The Three Lions to roar past Colombia. This match preview is powered by slack.

Colombia seem to find a way to win games when it matters most. Under pressure against Senegal, they knew they had to get 3 points. And even though they were far from impressive, they got the job done.

Losing James Rodriguez in that matchup has put doubt into who plays against England. With James Rodriguez or without James Rodriguez, England will be a very tough opponent. They rested a ton of players against Belgium in a mismatched performance.

We now know that England don't necessarily have that quality in depth because I felt like the players who got their chance against Belgium didn't impress enough. So the first 11 have to do the business. I think they do so. I think they are too strong, too energetic. And with Harry Kane scoring the goals also getting that rest against Belgium, he's going to look to continue to add to his five goals already. Harry Kane to score. England to win by two goals to nil.