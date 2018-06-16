The Pogba Diaries: Paul Pogba checks in after scoring the game winner for France
Video Details
- Algarve Cup
- australia
- Australia
- Australia
- English Premier League
- FIFA World Cup
- france
- France
- Paul Pogba
- soccer
-
Paul Pogba scores the game winner vs Australia. He checks in on the latest edition of "The Pogba Diaries"
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices