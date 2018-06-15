Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score on a gorgeous penalty kick
Video Details
Ronaldo got the scoring started early in Portugal vs. Spain
ANNOUNCER 1: After three and 1/2 minutes, and he does.
[CHEERING]
Will this be his World Cup?
[CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, he's a man that's no stranger to pressure. Cold-blooded, steps up, the header goes the other way, and he just passes it into the corner. And what a start for Portugal.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices