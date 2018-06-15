Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score on a gorgeous penalty kick

Video Details

Ronaldo got the scoring started early in Portugal vs. Spain

ANNOUNCER 1: After three and 1/2 minutes, and he does.

[CHEERING]

Will this be his World Cup?

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, he's a man that's no stranger to pressure. Cold-blooded, steps up, the header goes the other way, and he just passes it into the corner. And what a start for Portugal.

