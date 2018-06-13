- FIFA president to announce the winning bidder.

- Thank you very much, Secretary General. So we have a winner for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The member associations of Canada, Mexico, and USA, have been selected by the FIFA Congress to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Thank you.

- Sorry, it's a bit emotional for us today. Thank you President Infantino, fellow presidents, general secretaries, and everyone in our FIFA family. On behalf of our United bid, Canada, Mexico, and my country, the United States, thank you so, so very much for this incredible honor. Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege, the privilege of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

We want to convey our appreciation as well to the FIFA administration and your staff, President Infantino, especially the task force who worked so hard over this entire process. Let us also salute our friends from Morocco. At the end of the day, we are all united in football. That's the spirit of the World Cup. The beautiful game transcends borders and cultures. Football today is the only victor. And in that spirit, we wish our Russian hosts and all the teams competing here this month, the very best of luck. Thank you all again very much.