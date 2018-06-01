RACHEL BONNETTA: Here is everything you need to know about Serbia, heading into the World Cup.

Not only is this their first World Cup in eight years, but it's their first major tournament in eight years, period. To say that this team and its fans are happy to be back would be an understatement. However, it is tough to predict how long that happiness will last. The Eagles are paired up with Brazil, Switzerland, and Costa Rica. Yeah, that's one heck of a group. But they only lost once in qualifying, and have a solid defense anchored by Branislav Ivanovic and Alexander Kolarov.

In front of them is Manchester United's Nemanja Matic, who is as reliable as they come in the midfield. Striker Aleksander Mitrovic, found the net six times in qualifying. And he'll be counted on to score goals in Russia. And one last thing, Serbia changed head coaches after qualifying. A good move? We'll find out soon. The World Cup begins June 14th on Fox FS1, and streaming live on Fox Sports mobile.