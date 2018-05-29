17th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: Total Football
Netherlands show off their revolutionary style of soccer at World Cup '74. Two lasting examples: Johan Cruyff invents one of the most iconic dribbling moves (the Cruyff Turn) in the group stage. Cruyff & Co score the opening goal of the '74 final without Germany even touching the ball.
