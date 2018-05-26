Distraught keeper Loris Karius salutes Liverpool fans after loss

Video Details

After two mistakes in goal during the Champions League Final, Liverpool keeper Loris Karius salutes the traveling Reds’ supporters.

ANNOUNCER: The opposite end of the emotional spectrum from the Liverpool keeper, Karius, who can do nothing but apologize to his fans. We will bring you the trophy presentation that is coming up next. Stay with us for more.

More Videos »