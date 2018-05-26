Distraught keeper Loris Karius salutes Liverpool fans after loss
Video Details
After two mistakes in goal during the Champions League Final, Liverpool keeper Loris Karius salutes the traveling Reds’ supporters.
ANNOUNCER: The opposite end of the emotional spectrum from the Liverpool keeper, Karius, who can do nothing but apologize to his fans. We will bring you the trophy presentation that is coming up next. Stay with us for more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices