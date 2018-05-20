25th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: Mario Goetze’s Goal
With the score 0-0 in the 2014 World Cup final, Germany coach Joachim Low brings on substitute Mario Goetze with a simple message. "Show the world you're better than Messi." No one will mistake Goetze for Messi, but on that night he took the spotlight from the world's best player, becoming the first substitue to score a World Cup-winning goal - and what a goal it was. You won't find a better World Cup winner.
