28th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: The Disgrace of Gijon
The most controversial match in World Cup history. West Germany and Austria went into their last group stage match knowing a Germany win by 1 or 2 goals would ensure both teams advance, since group opponents Chile and Algeria had played a day earlier. After Germany took the lead 10 minutes in, both sides made no more efforts to go for goal while the rest of the world watched with outrage.
