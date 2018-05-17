28th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: The Disgrace of Gijon

Video Details

The most controversial match in World Cup history. West Germany and Austria went into their last group stage match knowing a Germany win by 1 or 2 goals would ensure both teams advance, since group opponents Chile and Algeria had played a day earlier. After Germany took the lead 10 minutes in, both sides made no more efforts to go for goal while the rest of the world watched with outrage.

More Videos »