32nd Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: Cameroon shocks Argentina
In their World Cup debut Cameroon produced one of the biggest upsets in tournament history beating Diego Maradona and reigning World Cup champs Argentina 1-nil in the opening match of the 1990 tournament.
