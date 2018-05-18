27th most memorable world cup moment: South Korea topples Italy
South Korea becomes the first Asian country to reach a World Cup semifinal but it does so in controversial fashion. A truly horrendous offside call rules out an Italy goal in extra time. Korea later scores the winner in extra time to send the co-host nation into an absolute frenzy.
