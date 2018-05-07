38th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: Uruguay Makes History
Video Details
Uruguay makes history by winning the first ever World Cup in 1930.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices