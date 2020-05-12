UEFA bans Ukraine forward Biesiedin for 1 year for doping

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ukraine forward Artem Biesiedin has been banned from soccer for one year in a doping case, UEFA said Tuesday.

The ban ends on Dec. 19, leaving Biesiedin clear to play at the postponed European Championship in June 2021.

The 24-year-old Biesiedin scored in the last game of Ukraine’s qualifying group in November — a 2-2 draw at Serbia.

Less than two weeks later, Biesiedin tested positive for a banned stimulant while playing for Dynamo Kyiv after a Europa League game against Malmo, UEFA said.

The stimulant, Fonturacetam, is described in scientific journals as being “developed in Russia as a stimulant to keep astronauts awake on long missions.”

Biesiedin was provisionally suspended by UEFA in December, and later banned in February.

UEFA announced the case on Tuesday after his right to appeal the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport expired.

Ukraine finished at the top of its group and ahead of defending European champion Portugal. The team was drawn in a Euro 2020 group with the Netherlands, Austria and a playoff round winner.