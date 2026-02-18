UEFA Opens Up Racism Investigation After Vinicius-Gianluca Prestianni Incident

UEFA has officially opened a disciplinary investigation into Benfica forward Gianluca Prestianni following allegations of racist behavior during the first leg of their Champions League playoff clash against Real Madrid. The European governing body confirmed the appointment of an ethics and disciplinary inspector to look into the events at the Estadio da Luz, where Madrid secured a 1-0 victory. The flashpoint occurred shortly after Vinícius Jr found the net, leading to a significant delay as the Brazilian international and several teammates confronted the opposition and the referee regarding a deeply offensive slur.

Vinícius Jr and Mbappé speak out against abuse

Play was halted for approximately 10 minutes after Vinicius became involved in a heated exchange with Benfica supporters as he celebrated his decisive goal. As the teams prepared for Benfica to take centre again, Vinicius ran to the referee and accused the Portuguese club’s player Prestianni of using a racial slur. Referee Francois Letexier subsequently activated the first stage of UEFA's anti-racism protocol.

The Madrid stars were visibly incensed, with Kylian Mbappe reportedly leading the calls for the game to be abandoned if action was not taken. Reflecting on the incident, Mbappe delivered a scathing assessment of what he witnessed on the pitch. "There's Benfica's No. 25, I don't want to say his name because he doesn't deserve to be named, that started speaking badly," he said. "Then he pulled his jersey up to here [covering his mouth] to say that Vini is a monkey five times. I heard it. There are Benfica players that also heard it.

"This player [Prestianni] doesn't deserve to play this competition. We have to give the best example to youngsters, if we let this go, then the values of football serve for nothing, everything we believe in is for nothing. We have to do something."

What did the UEFA statement say?

UEFA confirmed on Wednesday that an investigation into the incident will be launched.

A statement read: "A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 Knock-out Play-off between Club Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 February 2026.

"Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."

Prestianni denies allegations as UEFA reviews footage

For his part, 19-year-old Prestianni has taken to social media to vehemently deny the accusations, claiming that he has been misrepresented by the Real Madrid contingent. The Benfica youngster insisted that there was a linguistic misunderstanding during the heat of the match. "At no point did I direct racist insults at Vinicius Jr., who unfortunately misunderstood what he thought he heard. I have never been racist toward anyone," he wrote.

Vinicius, who has frequently been a target for racial abuse throughout his career in Europe, expressed his frustration with both the player and the existing systems meant to protect athletes. In a raw and powerful statement, the Brazilian forward highlighted the cowardice he perceives in his abusers. "Racists are, above all, cowards and need to cover their mouths with their shirts to show how weak they are," he said. "On top of that, they are protected by those who should punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or my family’s life. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal, without understanding why. The protocol was barely executed and was useless. I don’t like being involved in situations like this, especially after a great victory, but it is necessary."

Mourinho facing touchline ban amid stadium chaos

The investigation is not limited to the exchange between the players; UEFA is also looking into objects thrown from the Benfica home end, one of which struck Vinicius during the chaotic aftermath of his goal. To add to the drama, former Madrid boss and current Benfica manager Jose Mourinho was sent off during the match for his protests against the officiating. "Official match reports are being reviewed. When incidents are reported, procedures are initiated, and if disciplinary sanctions are imposed, they are announced on UEFA’s website," the organisation said. Consequently, Mourinho will be barred from the touchline for the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving his side without their leader for the crucial qualification decider.

Disciplinary consequences loom for Benfica

Should the investigation find Prestianni guilty of discriminatory behavior, he faces a significant multi-match ban under UEFA's Article 14, which governs racism. Benfica as a club could also face sanctions, including partial or full stadium closures, for the objects thrown at the Madrid players. The Portuguese giants will be under intense scrutiny as they prepare for the trip to the Spanish capital. Madrid remains focused on the sporting side of the tie, carrying a slender lead back to the Bernabeu, but the shadow of this incident is certain to dominate the build-up to the second leg of this high-stakes European encounter.

Real Madrid’s hierarchy has reportedly offered full support to Vinicius Jr, while Benfica continues to stand by their player’s version of events. As the ethics inspector gathers evidence, the return leg in Madrid promises to be an emotionally charged affair, with the spotlight firmly fixed on how both teams and the governing body handle the repercussions of one of the Champions League's most controversial nights in recent memory.