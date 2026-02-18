No To Real Madrid? Rodri Reportedly Not Keen On Move If He Leaves Man City

Real Madrid have been warned to not expect Rodri to join them if he chooses to leave Manchester City due to his preference for another Spanish club. Rodri is on the road back to his best after missing almost all of last season due to tearing his ACL and having repeated injury setbacks this campaign, boosting City's bid to win the Premier League and go deep in the Champions League.

Rodri approaching final year of City contract

Rodri's long-term future at City, however, is far from assured. He is soon to enter the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and Real Madrid have long been tipped as his next destination. Madrid are experts at convincing players to see out their contracts in order to move to the Bernabeu on a free transfer, as they have done with Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger among others. But Spain legend Gaizka Mendieta believes Rodri might have another destination on his mind.

Mendieta: Rodri has big connection with Barcelona

Mendieta told BetBrothers: "When he does leave Man City I could see it being an agreement with the club, there is also a big connection there with Barcelona. There was Txiki Begiristain there and of course Pep Guardiola, but it would still be up to Rodri personally. I still think it would be hard for him to join Real Madrid."

Rodri expected to stay at City

Mendieta predicts that Rodri will actually want to remain at City and get back to the form he was in just before he suffered his serious injury in 2024, one month before winning the Ballon d'Or.

He added: "Personally, I think it's difficult to see that [him leaving] happening, especially knowing Rodri, how he is attached to the club and everything else. It would have to be a very extreme situation where he is kind of forced to leave rather than leaving just because he wants to. I think he wants to stay there and wants to perform to the level he did when he was in the running for the Ballon d'Or and Champions League medals. So I think as a player that's his challenge, and that's what he wants to prove to himself and for the club and the fans."

Guardiola leaving would make Rodri reconsider future

Mendieta, however, believes that there is one thing that might make Rodri consider his future in Manchester: Pep Guardiola leaving. There is an expectation that the serial winning coach could leave City at the end of the campaign, which is his 10th at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola has refused to comment on the speculation, pointing to the fact that he has one year left on his contract.

He said in December: "The last three or four years, every time during a certain, period someone asks me that question. Sooner or later, when I'm 75 or 76, I will quit Manchester City. I understand the question when I have the end of a contract (coming) but I have 18 months left and I am so delighted and happy and excited about the development of the team and being there. That is all I can say.

"That question happens every single season at a certain point and I'm OK. The club and I are incredibly connected in terms of the decisions we have to take and when it's going to happen, it's going to happen. There are no discussions - end of the subject. There are no discussions. I will not be eternally here, but I've said before I will not be here forever. None of us will be forever in this world but there are no discussions."

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles in eight attempts with City as well as capturing the club's first Champions League in 2023. His departure will inevitably leave a huge shadow around the club and Mendieta believes it could lead to Rodri also leaving.

The former Barcelona, Valencia and Middlesbrough midfielder added: "If there are to be any changes, I think the time will be when Pep leaves the club for Rodri to think about his future too."