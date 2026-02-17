Wrexham's Premier League Promotion Hopes Take Dent With Frustrating Draw

Wrexham came agonizingly close to picking up a huge win in their bid to gain promotion to the Premier League on Tuesday night. The Red Dragons were held to a 2-2 draw by play-off rivals Bristol City, despite leading twice on the road. However, the result does mean Phil Parkinson's side go level on points with sixth-placed Derby, who currently occupy sixth spot in the Championship.

Wrexham held to frustrating draw

Wrexham's night was anything but straightforward, and it was never going to be considering only one point separated the two teams at the start of the night. Bristol City dominated much of the ball in the first 20 minutes, but it was the visiting Red Dragons who struck first. In a classic, fast-paced venture forward, a slice of luck fell Oliver Rathbone's way inside the box. A cross in from Callum Doyle was deflected, wrong-footing the City defenders. Rathbone showed his quality by hitting the ball on the half turn, rifling it into the top corner and leaving goalkeeper Radek Vitek - one of the Championship's best shot-stoppers this season - completely rooted to the spot for his sixth goal of the campaign.

After that, the Welsh side looked far more settled. City continued to push forward, with Wrexham content to sit back and soak up a bit of pressure. However, their plan was undone shortly after the break. Just three minutes into the second period, the hosts were level. Sinclair Armstrong, who was introduced as a half-time substitute, found a small gap inside the box, and fired into the roof of the net from a tight angle, levelling proceedings.

It was certainly an immediate impact from the City substitute, but the drama did not stop there. With both teams now creating chances, the game was balanced on a knife-edge, and as they so often have done this season, Wrexham found a way. Another dangerous Doyle cross was once again not dealt with, and after a series of ricochets and deflections, the ball was eventually turned into his own net by Joe Williams. Lewis O'Brien wheeled off to celebrate the goal, as the hosts protested what they thought should have been an obvious offside in the build-up.

George Dobson had a huge chance to put the game to bed after latching onto a clever Kieffer Moore flick inside the final 15 minutes, but the 28-year-old scuffed his shot and fell to the floor in disbelief. Wrexham were made to pay in the dying stages, with substitute Max Bird hitting a stunning first-time strike off the underside of the bar, with just two minutes left in the match. The Wrexham players looked devastated at full-time, but were perhaps slightly relieved after Delano Burgzorg was denied a penalty in stoppage time and instead booked for diving after going over from minimal contact in the box. Dobson had another huge chance in the final seconds, but once again missed the target with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The MVP

It was a scrappy affair in Bristol, but it was important for Wrexham not to lose, and Callum Doyle had a hand in both of the visitors' goals to help earn them a point. He was incredibly effective on the left of a back three and was delivering menacing crosses that the hosts struggled to deal with all night. As well as that, he was useful in stopping plenty of danger down Bristol City's right-hand side. On another night, he would have earned his side three big points, rather than just one, which does nothing to benefit either side's push for promotion.

The big loser

Wrexham had more than enough chances to win the game, and they would have done, had George Dobson brought his shooting boots with him to the West Country. The midfielder only entered the pitch for the final 20 minutes, but had two huge chances to score. The first one he can be forgiven for, as the lay off to him from Moore was slightly behind him. But the second chance in stoppage time was delivered across the box and on a plate, but he completely missed the target instead of netting what would have inevitably been the winner.

Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐