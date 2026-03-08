Ryan Reynolds: 'So Incredibly Proud' Of Wrexham Despite FA Cup Loss To Chelsea

Wrexham's Hollywood fairy tale almost penned its most incredible chapter yet on Saturday as the Championship side pushed Premier League giants Chelsea to the absolute limit in a pulsating FA Cup fifth-round tie.

In a hostile atmosphere at the Racecourse Ground, the Welsh side twice took the lead against their illustrious visitors, forcing Liam Rosenior's men to dig deep into their reserves of individual quality to avoid a historic upset. The match ultimately ended in a 4-2 victory for Chelsea after 120 minutes of intense football, as the Premier League side's depth proved decisive during the extra-time period.

Resilience and pride at the Racecourse Ground

While Chelsea eventually asserted their dominance against a Wrexham side reduced to 10 men in the latter stages of the game, the spirited performance from the hosts left the capacity crowd and the club’s famous owners beaming with pride despite the final result. The resilience shown by the Welsh outfit underscores their remarkable progression and sets a defiant tone as they return to their primary focus of securing promotion to the top flight.

Hollywood owners hail Wrexham heroism

As the final whistle blew after 120 minutes of grueling action, Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac led a standing ovation for their exhausted players. Though the quarter-final dream evaporated in extra time, the progress of the club was clear. The "Deadpool" star reflected on the journey since the Hollywood takeover began, stating on X: "Three years ago this week, we battled Maidenhead United to a draw. Today we pushed Chelsea to extra time. So incredibly proud of Wrexham’s performance today."

Premier League quality tells in the end

Chelsea’s superior fitness and squad depth eventually told during the extra period, particularly after the hosts were forced to play with a numerical disadvantage. It was the introduction of Joao Pedro that shifted the momentum entirely, bringing a level of clinical finishing that had been missing. Alejandro Garnacho continued his sparkling run of form by finding the net to give the Blues the lead, before Pedro confirmed the result with a late strike to ensure Chelsea remain in the hat for the next round.

Looking ahead to the Champions League

While Wrexham return to their promotion hunt in the Championship - they are sixth in the table - with their heads held high, Chelsea must quickly reset. The struggle against lower-league opposition served as a wake-up call for Rosenior’s side ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain. For Wrexham, the night was further proof of their rapid ascent under the stewardship of Reynolds and Mac, moving from non-league battles to nearly toppling one of the biggest clubs in world football.