Sevilla coach to undergo surgery to treat prostate cancer

MADRID (AP) Sevilla coach Eduardo ”Toto” Berizzo will undergo surgery to treat prostate cancer on Tuesday, the club said.

Berizzo’s return will depend on ”the success of the surgery” and his ”post-operative development.”

Assistant manager Ernesto Marcucci will coach the first team until Berizzo is back.

Sevilla announced last week that the 48-year-old Argentine was diagnosed with a malignant prostate tumor.

Sevilla lies fifth in the Spanish league.

