Weston McKennie’s Goal Gets Juventus Closer To Seeded Champions League Playoff Spot
Juventus is one point away from a seeded playoff spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage thanks to a pair of goals from two of CONCACAF's finest, Weston McKennie and Jonathan David.
McKnennie, who represents the United States at the nternational level, opened the scoring for Juventus against Pafos in the 67th minute, receiving the ball in the penalty box and splitting his defenders with a heavy second touch before striking the ball in the top right corner of the goal.
McKennie has now scored two goals in his last two Champions League appearances for Juventus. He also scored in Juventus' 2-1 win over FK Bodø/Glimt in November. Both of McKennie's goals this season have come in the Champions League.
Canada's Jonathan David sealed the game for Juventus in the 73rd minute. David's 12 career Champions League goals are the most by a Canadian all-time — the next closest is five goals.
Juventus is now just one point back of a seeded playoff spot in the knockout phase of the Champions League. A seeded playoff spot would allow them to play the second leg of their knockout stage matchup at home.
Juventus currently sits seventh in Serie A. Their next match is against Bologna on Sunday.
