Panama World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Anibal Godoy and Panama now know their path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after learning their group stage opponents, which stadiums they will play at, and the times for the games.
When is the World Cup? How to Watch?
The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.
What is Panama's Group and Who are the Opponents?
England will be in Group L. Its opponents will be:
- Croatia
- England
- Ghana
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
What is Panama's World Cup Schedule?
Panama discovered its three group-stage opponents at the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5. The team's three group stage games will be as follows:
- June 17: Ghana vs. Panama — Toronto Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
- June 23: Panama vs. Croatia — Toronto Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Panama vs. England — New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (5 p.m. ET)
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
USA's Pre-World Cup Games: Belgium, Portugal in March; Senegal in May, Germany in June
U.S. Soccer Spotlight: The 'Miracle' Inspiring Pochettino for the World Cup
-
2026 World Cup Draw Results: Ranking All 12 Groups From Easiest To Toughest
2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Times, Matchups
Brazil World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
-
Portugal World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Scotland World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Colombia World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
-
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
USA's Pre-World Cup Games: Belgium, Portugal in March; Senegal in May, Germany in June
U.S. Soccer Spotlight: The 'Miracle' Inspiring Pochettino for the World Cup
-
2026 World Cup Draw Results: Ranking All 12 Groups From Easiest To Toughest
2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Times, Matchups
Brazil World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
-
Portugal World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Scotland World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Colombia World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times