New York hosts Toronto FC in conference matchup

Toronto FC (9-9-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (10-9-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC plays the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play.

The Red Bulls are 6-7-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is second in the Eastern Conference with 39 goals led by Brian White with eight.

Toronto FC is 8-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto FC ranks second in the Eastern Conference drawing 134 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: White leads New York with eight goals. Daniel Royer has six goals over the past 10 games for the Red Bulls.

Alejandro Pozuelo has nine goals and five assists for Toronto FC. Nick DeLeon has four goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 5-4-1, averaging two goals, 1.4 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Florian Valot (injured).

Toronto FC: Erickson Gallardo (injured).