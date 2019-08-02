Montreal plays Colorado following Okwonkwo’s 2-goal game

Montreal Impact (10-11-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-12-5, 12th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orji Okwonkwo leads Montreal into a matchup with Colorado after scoring two goals against Philadelphia.

The Rapids are 4-6-2 at home. Colorado is 4-8-0 in one-goal matches.

The Impact are 4-7-2 in road games. Montreal is 5-2-0 when it records two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kei Kamara has eight goals and one assist for Colorado. Diego Rubio has four goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

Maximiliano Urruti leads Montreal with five assists. Okwonkwo has four goals over the last 10 games for the Impact.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colorado: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Montreal: 4-6-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Sebastian Anderson, Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).

Montreal: Victor Cabrera (injured), Samuel Piette (injured), Daniel Kinumbe (injured), Bacary Sagna.