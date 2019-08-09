Lukaku: Conte key to choosing Inter

MILAN (AP) — New Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku says Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte was a key factor in his decision to join the Serie A club.

Lukaku completed a move from Manchester United on Thursday for a reported 65 million euros ($73 million) plus up to 13 million euros ($15 million) in bonuses.

Conte also joined Inter in the offseason and in his first interview as a Nerazzurri player on Friday, Lukaku was asked how much of an influence the former Chelsea coach’s presence had in him choosing the club.

Lukaku says: “A lot. For me … he’s the best manager in the world. He’s somebody that can make players better all the time. You can see his record.”

The 26-year-old Lukaku has been given Mauro Icardi’s No. 9 jersey — another sign that the former Inter captain is on his way out of the club.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the squad midway through last season.