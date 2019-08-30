FC Dallas plays FC Cincinnati following Ondrasek’s 2-goal game

FC Cincinnati (5-19-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (11-10-7, seventh in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas faces FC Cincinnati after Zdenek Ondrasek totaled two goals against Houston.

FC Dallas is 8-1-5 in home games. Jesus Ferreira leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven goals. FC Dallas has scored 44 goals.

FC Cincinnati is 2-10-2 in road games. FC Cincinnati is 3-1-1 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Barrios has three goals and 12 assists for FC Dallas. Ondrasek has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

Roland Lamah leads FC Cincinnati with three assists. Emmanuel Ledesma has four goals over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.8 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 2-7-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Harold Mosquera (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Fanendo Adi (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Frankie Amaya (injured).