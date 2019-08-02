FC Cincinnati takes on Vancouver, looks to break 3-game losing streak

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-11-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (5-16-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati heads into the matchup against Vancouver after losing three in a row.

FC Cincinnati is 3-6-1 in home games. FC Cincinnati is the last-ranked team in the MLS allowing 53 goals.

The Whitecaps are 1-6-5 on the road. Vancouver is 1-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kekuta Manneh has three goals and three assists for FC Cincinnati. Emmanuel Ledesma has three goals over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Fredy Montero has six goals and two assists for Vancouver. Yordy Reyna has three goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 2-8-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing three goals per game.

Vancouver: 1-5-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.5 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 2.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Fatai Alashe (injured).

Vancouver: Lass Bangoura (injured), Jasser Khemiri (injured).