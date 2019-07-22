Draw list for the Champions League’s 3rd qualifying round
AP
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw Monday for Champions League’s third qualifying round:
League Path
First Leg
Aug. 6-7
Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) vs. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) or Olympiakos (Greece)
Krasnodar (Russia) vs. Porto (Portugal)
Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) or Basel (Switzerland) vs. LASK (Austria)
Second Leg
Aug. 13
Olympiakos (Greece) or Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)
Porto (Portugal) vs. Krasnodar (Russia)
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium)
LASK (Austria) vs. Basel (Switzerland) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)