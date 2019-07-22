Draw list for the Champions League’s 3rd qualifying round

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw Monday for Champions League’s third qualifying round:

League Path

First Leg

Aug. 6-7

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) vs. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) or Olympiakos (Greece)

Krasnodar (Russia) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) or Basel (Switzerland) vs. LASK (Austria)

Second Leg

Aug. 13

Olympiakos (Greece) or Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Krasnodar (Russia)

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium)

LASK (Austria) vs. Basel (Switzerland) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)