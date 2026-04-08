'Like A Horror Movie': Martin Odegaard Injury Sparks Serious Concern For Arsenal

Arsenal's victory over Sporting CP on Tuesday night was overshadowed by a fresh injury concern for captain Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian playmaker was forced off in the second half of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash, leaving fans and pundits alike sweating over his fitness at a critical juncture of the season.

More fitness woes for the Gunners captain

Odegaard has endured a stop-start campaign defined by physical setbacks, having already missed 121 days and 23 matches for the Gunners this term.

After a spell on the sidelines following a February injury in the north London derby against Tottenham, he had only recently returned to the fold, making an appearance against Southampton in the FA Cup before starting in Lisbon.

However, the 27-year-old went down in the 70th minute against Sporting and required medical treatment before being substituted. While Kai Havertz came on to replace him and scored a 90th-minute winner, the sight of Odegaard clutching his leg has sparked major panic back in his homeland.

'Horror movie' images cause alarm

Former Norway defender Jesper Mathisen, speaking to TV2, expressed his dread after watching the broadcast, with one eye on his country's upcoming World Cup campaign.

"Those are scary images. Like watching a horror movie. A nightmare. He’s not sitting down for no reason. It would have been a big loss for both Arsenal and Norway if he had to go out with an injury again," Mathisen explained.

Despite the initial fear, there was a glimmer of hope as Odegaard was later seen celebrating with his teammates after the final whistle.

Nevertheless, with five separate injuries recorded this season, the recurring nature of his fitness issues is becoming a significant narrative for Mikel Arteta's side as they pursue European and domestic glory.

Growing concerns over 'wear and tear'

Odegaard's lack of continuity has led some observers to wonder if the 27-year-old is beginning to suffer from the physical demands of a career that began in the professional ranks at just 15.

Former Norway international Kjetil Rekdal is among those who believe the midfielder’s early start in senior football might be a factor.

"Of course it is worrying," he said, per SportWitness. "It could mean that the wear and tear is starting to take its toll on his body. Maybe he does not have such a long career in his 30s and up, like others who started senior football later.

"It could be bad luck, but he has had a lot of breaks now. A player who is injured does not get to deliver anything at all. The most important thing is that he gets to train well before he plays matches again."

What comes next?

While the squad demonstrated resilience to win in Portugal, another extended absence for their captain would force a tactical rethink as Arsenal prepare for upcoming Premier League fixtures and a pivotal Champions League second leg at the Emirates.

It remains to be seen if Odegaard will return in time for the Gunners' clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.