Arsenal's Gabriel, Rice, Trossard Return Ahead Of Champions League Quarterfinal

Arsenal have received a significant fitness lift as they gear up for their Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Sporting CP. Mikel Arteta welcomed three key first-team stars back into training on Monday as the Gunners look to move past a difficult period of domestic results.

Gabriel makes timely training return

The most significant boost for the north London side is the presence of Gabriel, who took part in the final session at London Colney before the squad traveled to Portugal, according to The Standard. The Brazilian defender had sparked major concerns after being forced off during Arsenal's FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Southampton with an apparent leg injury.

Rice and Trossard bolster the ranks

The Gunners were also boosted by the sight of Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard training with the main group on Monday morning. Their availability provides a massive lift for an Arsenal side aiming to reach the semifinals of Europe's elite competition.

Rice’s presence in the engine room remains vital for Arteta, especially following successive defeats to Manchester City and Southampton. Having both the England international and Trossard fit allows for greater tactical flexibility as Arsenal prepare to face a dangerous Sporting side that have already proven their mettle on the Champions League stage this season.

Concerns remain over Saka and Timber

Despite the positive news regarding the aforementioned trio, there were notable absences at the Sobha Realty Training Centre. Neither Bukayo Saka nor Jurrien Timber were spotted during the open portion of Monday's workout. Their absence suggests they are both major doubts for the first leg as they continue their respective recoveries from fitness issues.

Arteta has previously noted the difficulty of managing a heavy schedule, stating: "We are in a position right now where we need to make the strongest line-up we possibly can to win every competition."

Injury list still hampers Arteta's rotation

While the return of Gabriel, Rice, and Trossard is a welcome sight, the Arsenal treatment room remains busy. Eberechi Eze, Piero Hincapie, and Mikel Merino were also absent from Monday’s session as they continue their respective recoveries.

With the Premier League title race still in its final stages and a Champions League trophy within reach, Arteta is desperate to have as many senior players available as possible. The Spaniard will be leaning on his returning stars to provide the leadership needed to navigate a hostile atmosphere in Portugal and secure a positive result to take back to London.