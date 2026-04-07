Former Arsenal, Wales Star Aaron Ramsey Announces Retirement From Football

Former Arsenal and Wales star Aaron Ramsey has officially retired from professional football with immediate effect. The 35-year-old playmaker, who remains one of the most decorated players in Welsh history, calls time on a glittering career that spanned nearly two decades and included three FA Cup triumphs with the Gunners.

Ramsey hangs up boots

The veteran midfielder had been a free agent since leaving Mexican outfit Pumas UNAM last October, having joined the club to maintain fitness for Wales' potential 2026 World Cup campaign. Despite his best efforts to prolong his playing days, the former Juventus and Nice star has decided to transition into a new chapter after failing to find a suitable new project.

A heartfelt farewell

Taking to social media to confirm his decision, Ramsey expressed deep gratitude to Welsh supporters and the clubs that defined his 19-year career. Ramsey highlighted the collective effort of the managers and family who facilitated his rise from Cardiff City to the pinnacle of European football.

In an emotional retirement statement he wrote: "This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football. Firstly, I want to start with Wales. It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways.

"To the Red Wall. You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can't thank you enough. We've been through everything together and it's been an honour to represent you. Diolch.

"Secondly, thank you to all the clubs I've been lucky enough to play for. Thank you to all the managers and staff that have helped me be able to live my dream and play at the highest level. And a huge thank you to my wife and children and all my family. Without you by my side throughout, none of this would have been possible."

Lasting legacy

Ramsey’s career will be remembered for his extraordinary knack for scoring vital goals, most notably his two FA Cup final winners for Arsenal in 2014 and 2017. Beyond his club exploits, his contribution to the Welsh national team was hugely significant, having played an integral role in their historic run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals and their first World Cup campaign in 64 years at Qatar 2022. He leaves the game as one of his nation's greatest-ever exports, having represented elite sides across England, Italy, and France.

Transition into the dugout

Following a brief stint as interim head coach at Cardiff last season, Ramsey is now widely expected to pursue a full-time career in management and coaching. His extensive experience at elite European clubs provides a robust foundation for a tactical role within the modern game. As the Welsh national team enters a period of transition, the iconic midfielder may find opportunities to mentor the next generation of talent within the international setup.