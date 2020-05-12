Czech soccer clubs approve plan to restart on May 23

PRAGUE (AP) — Professional soccer clubs in the Czech Republic on Tuesday approved a proposal to restart the top two divisions this month after they were suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The leagues had already agreed a plan for resuming play, but the clubs had to give it the green light because the competitions are now set to run until July. Some sponsorship deals and player contracts expire by the end of June, when the leagues were originally scheduled to conclude.

Six rounds of games in the regular season and the playoffs remain in the first division, which is now scheduled to be completed by July 15. All games will be without spectators.

The top division will resume with a game between Teplice and Liberec on May 23. The second division will kick off the following week.

The decision to restart is in line with UEFA’s recommendation for leagues to “explore all possible options” to complete their seasons.

The restart was made possible as the government has been easing its restrictive measures adopted to contain the outbreak. The Czech Republic has not been as badly hit by the pandemic as some other European nations, including Italy, Spain, France and Britain.

A total of 282 people have died of COVID-19 in the Czech Republic while almost 8,200 have been infected with the virus.